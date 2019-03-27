<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been financially rewarded for their victories against Seychelles in last Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations and the international friendly against Egypt which they won by a lone goal at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on Tuesday.

The Eagles who had already qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations prior to the Seychelles match which they 3-1 got N21.6m ($60,000) from the Executive Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Okowa who has been a good host never missed any of the team’s matches including the return leg of the Olympic qualifier involving the U-23 National Team and their Libya counterparts which Nigeria won 4-0 to qualify for the final round.

Consequently to appreciate the team and to encourage them to sustain the winning mood made Okowa reward the team which saw head coach, Gernot Rohr, get $10,000 and the players $50,000.

This would not be the first time the governor would be making such cash donations to the team.

Recalled last year before the team traveled to South Africa for the reverse fixture of its AFCON qualifier, Okowa made a pledge of $25,000 for each goal they score when he visited the players during training in Asaba.

He has since redeemed his pledge after the match which ended 1-1 and secured Nigeria’s spot in the finals.