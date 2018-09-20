Nigeria moved up one place, from 49th position to 48th in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking released on Thursday.

The Super Eagles recorded a 3-0 win over lowly rated Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations qualifier to earn five more points and finish the month with 1415 points.

The three time African Champions are now the fifth top-ranked African nation.

Tunisia moved up one place to 23rd in the world to become the top-ranked African nation. Senegal, dropped one spot to 25th in the world and 2nd in Africa after they were held to a 2-2 draw in Madagascar in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifier.

DR Congo are the third best team in Africa despite losing three places to finish 40th in the World, while Morocco moved up one spot to finish fourth on the continent and 45th in the world.

Cameroon, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Mali, Egypt complete the top ten teams in Africa.

Meanwhile, Belgium gained a place on the rankings to become the joint number one globally alongside World Cup winners France.

Brazil are third, while World Cup runners-up Croatia are fourth and Uruguay fifth. England occupies sixth place, while Portugal are seventh.

Switzerland dropped two places to place eighth, while Spain moved up one place to ninth position with Denmark also tied on a ninth place but with an inferior point difference.