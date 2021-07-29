Super Eagles midfielder shines in Brentford debut vs Manchester United

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka marked his debut for Premier League returnee Brentford in a pre-season clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Nigerian international spent three years cutting his teeth in Denmark topflight with Midtjylland, but took a bold step-up in his career when he joined the Premier League new boys this summer.

Onyeka started the match from the bench before coming on the 62nd minute in his first appearance for The Bees against The Red Devils at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old received positive reviews from Brentford supporters after his performance during the game that ended 2-2.

“Was immense in the middle tonight gunna be one of the stars of this season,” a comment reads on Brentford’s Instagram post of the Nigerian midfielder.

Onyeka joined Brentford on a five-year deal and first underwent a quarantine period when he arrived in London.

Interestingly, on joining his teammates in training, the Nigerian was given a bizzire welcome on the pitch when a bucket of cold water poured on him.