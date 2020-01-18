<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu is delighted to play his competition match for his new Aladalah football club in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Ogu ended his seven search for a club when he joined the Saudi premiers league side last week Saturday for a two years contract.

Ogu started the game in the heart of the defense when they host Ahmed Musa’s Al Nassr sports club at the Al Ansar sport stadium on Friday.





Abderrazak Hamdallah, 29 scored the only goal of the game to hand Al Nassr all the three points, but Ogu was pleased to have made his debut for his club.

The player took to his social media handle to express his happiness to be back on the pitch after seven months of absence.

“First official game for Football club @aladalahclub. Not the result we wanted but we have to keep working. Feel good to be back on the field after 6 months. Grateful to God Almighty 🙏🏻” he tweeted after the game.