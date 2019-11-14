<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-international, Friday Ekpo, has appealed to football pundits to give Super Eagles more time to mature to a great team shortly after their 2-1 win over Benin Republic in the AFCON 2021 qualifying series.

Ekpo said he was impressed by the performance of the team at Uyo, Akwa Ibom state against Benin, but stressed that the team still needs to brace up with time.

He stated that the current team is a young one, and as such, needs to work hard to get better, while also adding that with more matches, they will improve.

“It’s a young team that needs to work and work well. They have been together for a while so they need to understand each other.I don’t want Nigerians to put them under pressure but to give them the much needed,”he said.

“As a young team, they almost put everyone of us under pressure but we knew they were going to turn

things around.We should be patient with them even with the coach and see how it works out. They are all young upcoming stars.”