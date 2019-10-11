<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria will draw inspiration from Senegal’s performance against Brazil in Thursday’s friendly in Singapore, according to Super Eagles midfielder Anderson Esiti.

Senegal came from a goal down to force the five-time World Champions to a 1-1 draw and besides doing Africa proud, Esiti admits the Teranga Lions exposed some of Selecao’s weakness they can exploit.

“Every game is peculiar, we’re proud of how Senegal played and we also learnt some things about the weakness in the Brazil team,” the midfielder said.

“But we’re not Senegal and we’re going to play our game, double our effort in order to get a different outcome.”

Esiti, who earned his first call up in 2015, got a recall last month in the friendly against Ukraine and is in contention to get minutes against Brazil on Sunday.

The 25 year-old is hopeful for some action against Brazil, but will not give a prediction for the encounter.

“If I’m giving the opportunity to play, I’ll give my best as I always do. I will work hard and for the team and our collective desire is for a win.

“I’m not God. I have been playing professionally for seven years and my motto is fear no one but respect everyone and that’s how I want to approach this game.

“As a team though, we’ll need to pull our strengths and carry each other out on the pitch, as we work towards that common good.”