World Cup-bound Super Eagles plan to pay a courtesy call on President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja on May 29 and are also scheduled to depart their Austrian training camp June 11 for the World Cup in Russia.

Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye revealed the timetable of the team leading up to Russia 2018.

The national team will open training camp on May 22 in Uyo before a friendly against DR Congo in Port Harcourt on May 28.

The match will mark the partnership between the Rivers State Government and La Liga giants Real Madrid to set up an academy in Port Harcourt.

After their Presidential visit, they will fly out to London for a high-profile World Cup warm-up against England on June 2.

Coach Gernot Rohr is expected to announce his final 23-man squad for the World Cup not later than June 4.

The Eagles will then face Czech Republic in a final test game on June 6 in Austria

They will depart for Russia on June 11, five days before their opening Group D match against Croatia.

Super Eagles 2018 World Cup Timetable

May 22 – Training camp opens in Uyo

May 28 – Friendly vs DR Congo in Port Harcourt

May 29 – Presidential visit in Abuja

June 2 – Friendly vs England at Wembley

June 4 – Announcement of final 23-man squad

June 6 – Final friendly vs Czech Republic

June 11 – Departure to Russia

June 16 – Opening Group D match vs Croatia