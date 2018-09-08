The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play the Lone Stars of Liberia in an international friendly on Tuesday in Monrovia, the media officer of the team, Toyin Ibitoye has revealed.

The Super Eagles who are billed to face Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match this afternoon (Saturday) in Victoria, will be back in Lagos on Sunday and leave immediately for Monrovia.

“The team will land in Lagos on September 9 (Sunday) and leave for Monrovia for the friendly,” Ibitoye said in an interview with a Lagos based radio program.

He also revealed that the poor artificial pitch at the Linite Stadium in Victoria will not affect the team’ s chances of winning the match.

“The team have had a feel of the turf at the stadium. Although most of our players are used to playing on natural grass, they are determined to get a win, in spite of the artificial turf.

“Seychelles is a small country and the pitch was built for them by FIFA some years ago and since it has been approved by CAF for the match, we have to play there.”