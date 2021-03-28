



Nwankwo Kanu and Jay-Jay Okocha have commended the Super Eagles’ performance following their 1-0 victory over Benin in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Nigeria waited until the 93rd minute to grab maximum points at the Stade Charles de Gaulle, thanks to Paul Onuachu’s header.

The victory stretched Nigeria’s tally in Group L to 11 points as they remain unbeaten after five matches, which leaves Benin and Sierra Leone to battle for the last qualifying ticket in the group in Tuesday’s crunch match in Freetown.

Immediately after the historic win in Porto-Novo, which ended Benin’s unbeaten home record since 2013 and secured Nigeria’s qualification, Okocha took to social media to thumbs up Gernot Rohr’s men.

Kanu, on his part, hailed the Super Eagles for the result which he described as a “massive win”.

Okocha made his Super Eagles debut in 1993 during a World Cup qualifying match against Ivory Coast while Kanu recorded his maiden appearance for Nigeria in a friendly outing against Sweden in 1994.

Okocha played a key role in helping the Super Eagles qualify for their first World Cup in 1994 and he also helped the country win their second Africa Cup of Nations title that same year in Tunisia.

The 44-year-old, who was the former Chairman of the Delta State Football Association, played 73 games for the Super Eagles with 14 goals to his name.

Renowned for his heroics at the 1996 Olympics, Kanu ended his international career after Nigeria’s group-stage exit from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa but he scored a total of 13 goals in 87 matches.

The former Arsenal and Ajax star also scooped the African Footballer of the Year award twice, in 1996 and 1999.