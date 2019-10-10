<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Super Eagles kits for the high-profile international friendly against Brazil in Singapore on Sunday is yet to arrive camp with barely 72 hours to the game.

This is the second time such is occurring in a month in the Eagles camp. Last month, an airline failed to arrive with the Nigeria team’s kit bags prior to their friendly game against Ukraine in Dnipro.

Meanwhile, players in camp will hit the Fairmount Hotel gym in their various club kits for a routine exercise Thursday (today) morning.

It was also gathered that Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has fixed Friday for the team’s first full training session, when all 22 players would be fully assembled in Singapore.

The gaffer had invited 23 players for the tie but Torino left-back is out after sustaining an injury in a domestic accident.