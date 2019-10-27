<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Maduka Okoye reveals why he will not be joining Olympic Eagles for November 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 20-year-old German-born made his debut for Super Eagles last month coming on for the injured Francis Uzoho in Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Brazil in Singapore and made a couple of saves.

Okoye told newsmen: “I don’t think the coach (Gernot Rohr) will allow that, now that the first choice (Francis Uzoho) is out injured,”

“We have two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month and it will be played during the U-23 tournament in Egypt, so I won’t be joining the team but if they qualify for the Olympics I will join them,”

Nigeria will face South Africa, Zambia and Cote d’Ivoire In Group B of the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations in Egypt will be held between November 8-22 at Cairo International Stadium and Al Salam Stadium.

The top three teams from the tournament will represent Africa at the 2020 Olympic Games billed for Tokyo.