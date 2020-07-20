



Super Eagles keeper Francis Uzoho reacted after joining Cyprus club APOEL Nicosia on a three-year contract from Deportivo La Coruna.

The 21-year-old Nigeria international was officially confirmed as an APOEL player, ending his spell with the Spanish club after moving to Segunda Division outfit from Aspire Academy in 2017.





Uzoho took his Instagram to appreciate his switch to APOEL.

Uzoho who made just two league appearances for the Deportivo La Coruna first team before moving on loan to at Cypriot top-flight clubs Anorthosis Famagusta and Omonia Nicosia.