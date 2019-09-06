<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ukraine Football Federation has appointed Paolo Valerie for the international friendly between Ukraine and Nigeria at the Dnipro Arena on September 10.

According to the federation’s official website, Valerie who has been a FIFA badged referee since January 1, 2011, will be assisted by compatriots, Alessandro Costanzo and Stefano Alassio.

“The main arbiter will be Paolo Valerie. Alessandro Costanzo and Stefano Alassio will help him along the lines. The role of the fourth arbitrator will be performed by Ukrainian Vitaliy Romanov,” the website read.

Valerie who has issued 145 cards in his career handled the Seria A match involving Napoli and Udinese which parades Super Eagles defender, Williams Troost-Ekong.

Ekong featured in that encounter which ended 4-2 in favour of Napoli in March this year.

This is the second match that Valerie will be handling that involves an Africa team with the first being the friendly between Congo DR and Romania in 2016.