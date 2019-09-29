<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles new invitee Peter Olayinka scored the winning goal for Czech club Slavia Prague as they defeated Mlada Boleslav by a lone goal on Saturday at the Sinobo Stadium.

Olayinka who will be part of the team’s set up for the international friendly against Brazil struck in the 14th minute to give Prague the three points.

Prague who are unbeaten from 11 matches are topping the league with 29 points.

Elsewhere former U-23 forward, Sadiq Umar scored a brace for Partizan Belgrade who rallied back to beat Radnicki Nis 4-1 at the Cair Stadium on Saturday in the Serbia premier league.

Umar, who was booked in the encounter in the 84th minute scored his side’s second and fourth goals in the 29th and 77th minutes.

The victory moves Partizan to the top of the Serbian top-flight table with 23 points from nine matches.

In Spain, Super Eagles defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem failed to rescue Leganes who suffered another defeat in the La Liga to Granada who had Ramon Azeez in action.

Antonio Puertas scored for the home side at the Los Carmenes.