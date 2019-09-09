<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

New Super Eagles invitee Maduka Okoye reacted after a first training session ahead of the international friendly game against Ukraine.

The 19-year-old Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper, plus Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis, Rangers midfielder Joseph Aribo and Bordeaux striker Joshua Maja all hoping to make their Nigeria debut slated for the Dnipro Arena on Tuesday night.

Okoye was part of the training session along with the 20 other players took his social media saying: “First session with the Super Eagles, Alex Iwobi and Leon Balogun. Thank God”

Okoye whose inclusion in the squad has generated controversies will hope to convince Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, that he is the long term solution to Nigeria’s goalkeeping problems.

The game will serve as a build-up to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which begins in November. Nigeria has been drawn against Sierra Leone, Lesotho and Benin Republic.