Enyimba defender Ifeanyi Anaemena says he was still reeling in shock after receiving a call from Coach Gernot Rohr to report to the Super Eagles camp in Uyo ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

The 27-year-old Anaemena has been called up as a late replacement for Bryan Idowu who is reportedly unavailable for the upcoming international matches.

“On a serious note, I didn’t believe it initially when I got a call from the Super Eagles coach and I mistook him for a fraudster because I wasn’t expecting his call,” Anaemena said.

“We were on our way back from our game Katsina United when I got the call. I was surprised and I was able to answer his questions. He asked me if I would like to join the Eagles camp.

“I want to thank the Eagles coach for giving me this opportunity. There has been clamour for the inclusion of home-based players in the Eagles and I am happy that I have got a chance.”

Anaemena has since reported to the Super Eagles camp after he alighted in Abuja on his way from Katsina where he had helped Enyimba to an impressive 1-1 draw in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday and took an evening flight to Uyo yesterday.

The burly defender is expected to take part in the Eagles training session today ahead of tomorrow’s 2021 AFCON Match Day 1clash against Squirrels of Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.