Super Eagles invitee Maduka Okoye conceded four goal in Sunday’s Regionalliga division (a fourth-tier league in German football) while in action for Fortuna Dusseldorf II, who lost 4-2 to Borussia Dortmund II, according to reports.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper, who was invited for Nigeria’s international friendly against Ukraine next Tuesday in Dnipro, has now conceded five goals in two league games since he returned to Fortuna Dusseldorf II starting line-up.

Okoye, who is in-line to make his international debut for Nigeria against Ukraine, is expected to arrive the Eagles camp in Dnipro on Friday.

In France, Victor Osimhen failed to add to his four-goal tally as he was caged in Lille’s 2-0 loss away to Reims.

Osimhen, who has scored a brace twice for Lille this season (against Nantes and Saint-Etienne), has now fired blanks in two Ligue 1 games (against Amiensa and Reims).

Also in France, Henry Onyekuru was an 89th minute substitute for Gelson Martins in Monaco’s 2-2 draw with Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 game. The 21-year-old has made three appearances this season.

Paul Onuachu was handed a cameo appearance on his debut for Genk, who held Club Brugge 1-1 in a Belgian pro division league game on Sunday.

The Nigeria international replaced Mbwana Samatta in the 90th minute of the encounter.

His compatriot, Stephen Odey was an unused substitute. The former MFM star is yet to feature for Genk in the league this season.

In the Scottish Premiership, Joe Aribo, could not help Glasgow Rangers from losing 2-0 to Celtic in a frantic Old Firm contest.

It was the second defeat in 19 games for Steven Gerrard’s side and the first time in six Old Firm games that Rangers have failed to win. Aribo played for 70 minutes before he was subbed off for Jordan Jones.

The defeat to Celtic ended Rangers’ 12-game unbeaten run.