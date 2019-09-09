<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles new invitee Josh Maja will be wearing jersey number 10 for tomorrow’s international friendly against Ukraine at the Dnipro Arena.

The iconic jersey was worn by Mikel Obi who retired from international during this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Maja who plays for French Ligue 1 side, Bordeaux was a late call up for the friendly following the withdrawal of key players.

The regulars in the team namely Alex Iwobi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, and Leon Balogun have retained their shirt numbers ahead of the match which starts at 8.30pm Nigeria time.

Tuesday’s match is the first for both teams at the senior level.