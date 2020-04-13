<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles and West Bromwich Albion defender, Semi Ajayi, has been included in the Championship Pundits’ Team of the Season.

The list was compiled by Sky Sports experts Keith Andrews, Don Goodman, Andy Hinchcliffe, Scott Minto, David Prutton and Gary Weaver who selected their best elevens from the 2019/20 campaign.

Ajayi’s teammates Romaine Sawyers and Matheus Pereira were also included in the list.

And commenting on Ajayi’s impact so far for West Brom: “Signed from Rotherham in the summer and has quickly established himself as one of the top defenders in the Championship.”





Ajayi, 26, has made 37 appearances and scored five goals in all competitions for the Baggies this season.

All five goals have come in the Championship where he has made 35 appearances.

He has been instrumental for West Brom as they push to return to English top flight the Premier League.

Prior to the suspension of leagues in England West Brom occupy second on 70 points, just a point behind leaders Leeds United in the 24-team Championship league table.

Ajayi made his Super Eagles debut in 2018 when he replaced Chidozie Awaziem during the 2019 AFCON qualifier against Seychelles.