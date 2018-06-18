The Super Eagles has lost a whopping sum of $50,000 (about N17.5 million) largesse from oil magnet, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, for failing to beat Croatia in the opening game last weekend.

Commenting on the game, he said: “What happened here is rather regrettable; we all saw how poorly our team performed despite all what the NFF did to prepare the team. For the first time, we saw the Nigerian national team that was given the best of preparation.

“This team was flown to Russia with the same jet that flew the English national team; they were given everything they wanted. From the way we approached the game today, one thing is clear, and that is that we must develop sports especially football from the grassroots.

“The federal government and the states must make it easy for the private sector to invest and help develop the sports sector.

“I had promised the team $50,000 dollars if they had won the match and I am also aware that many other of such promises and commitments were made by other Nigerians but we still lost, it is very painful,” Ubah lamented.