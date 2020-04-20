<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Super Eagles hopeful Chuba Akpom targets Premier League return someday despite impressive form with PAOK.

The 24-year-old product of Arsenal’s Hale End Academy which produced other Nigerian of Alex Iwobi and Bukayo Saka end sixteen-year association with the North London outfit in the summer of 2018 by joining Greek Super League Champions

Akpom made 12 appearances in total for the first team during his time at the Emirates speaking to his followers on Instagram handle he said: “I want to be better than last season. I also want to win more trophies and score more goals.





“I definitely want to play at the highest level and that is the Premier League. My family lives in England, the Premier League is the best league in the world and I hope at some point to return to it.”

Since joining PAOK, Akpom has contributed to 25 goals (17 goals, 8 assists) from 65 matches across all competitions.

The Nigerian striker won the double with PAOK in his first season in Greece, and has played in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League.