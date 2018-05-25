The Super Eagles hope a thigh injury suffered by KAA Gent forward Moses Simon is not serious.

Moses Simon failed to complete yesterday’s training in Uyo after he appeared to have hurt his thigh.

He was replaced by Ahmed Musa for the remainder of a training game as a result of the injury.

A scan is expected to be carried out to determine the severity of the injury.

“We are hoping it is nothing serious,” Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye said.

Former Flying Eagles dashing winger Simon has battled Arsenal ace Alex Iwobi and Ahmed Musa of Leicester City for a starting shirt in the Eagles on the road to Russia 2018.