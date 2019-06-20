<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles will hold two training sessions behind closed doors today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday) as they intensify preparation ahead of their Saturday’s first Group B match against the Swallows of Burundi.

The training sessions will hold at the sport pitch of Arab Academy of Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, Alexandria.

Gernot Rohr’s charges will take on the AFCON finals debutants at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on Saturday, June 22. Kick-off is 6pm Nigerian time.

“Our training sessions, today and tomorrow ahead of our #TotalAFCON2019 opener against Burundi, will hold at the Arab Academy of Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, Alexandria from 5pm. Both sessions will be open for first 15 minutes only,” reads a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles on Thursday morning.

The Super Eagles are making it to the competition after missing out on the last two editions of the competition.

The West Africans claimed the title for the third time in their last appearance in South Africa, 2013.

The Syli Nationale of Guinea and Super Eagles will clash on June 26, before another AFCON finals debutants, the Barea of Madagascar, ambush the Gernot Rohr’s men on June 30.