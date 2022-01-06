Super Eagles hold first training session in Garoua

The Super Eagles will have their first training session in Garoua on Thursday (today) ahead of their opening game against Egypt at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The training will hold at the Stade Roumdé Adjia, Garoua venue of the Group D encounter.

The players and their officials arrived at Garoua on Wednesday night.

Two players, Italy–based Tyrone Ebuehi and fellow wing-back Jamilu Collins, who plays in Germany, are both expected to team up with the delegation in Garoua. Forward Odion Ighalo is no longer expected as a result of issues with his Saudi Arabian club.

The Super Eagles will take on the Pharaohs of Egypt in their opening game next week Tuesday.