<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will hold an open training session today (Friday) ahead of Sunday’s AFCON 2019 Group B clash against the Barea of Madagascar.

The training session at the Arab Academy of Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, Alexandria, will start at 5.30pm local time.

However, the last training session which will take place at the Alexandria Stadium on Saturday before the game against Madagascar which will also begin at the 5.30pm will only be open to the fans and journalists for the first 15 minutes only.

The official interaction with the media ahead of the game will hold at the press conference room of the Alexandria Stadium at 11.30am on Saturday.

“Our training session today, Friday, June 28, will start at 5.30pm. It will be a COMPLETELY OPEN session. Tomorrow’s session, at same time, will be open for the first 15 minutes only. #TotalAFOCN2019 #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong,” reads a Tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles.

“Our official press conference, ahead of our final #TotalAFCON2019 Group B game against Madagascar, will hold at the Press Conference Room of the Alexandria Stadium from 11.30am on Saturday. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.”

The Super Eagles are already through to the second round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after recording victories in their first two games against Burundi and Guinea.

Their Sunday’s match against the Barea of Madagascar will kick off at 5pm Nigerian time.