Mother of Super Eagles head coach Madam Elisabeth Rohr will be laid to rest next week in France.

The 67-year-old coach is planning a befitting burial for his late mum who died at the age of 97 years last month.

He, however, did not disclose if members of the Nigeria Football Family would be represented at the burial.

“She will be buried next week Thursday in France,” said the coach who is still relishing the team’s 1-1 draw against Brazil in last Sunday’s international friendly in Singapore.

Recalled he was expected to return with the Nigeria delegation from Singapore this week to brief his employers on preparations towards the team’s AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

The meeting was later cancelled to enable Rohr head back to France to continue with the burial arrangements.