Super Eagles’ manager, Gernot Rohr, has said his contract is not a distraction for him, as the team started their AFCON 2021 qualifiers with a 2-1 victory over Benin.

However, the former Burkina Faso coach revealed that it would be good if it were resolved quickly, so he can draw a long term plan.

The 65-year-old contract expires next year, but he has not been offered a new deal yet by the NFF. Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Rohr revealed he would love if the contract issue is resolved quickly.

“A coach has to work like he is still here in 10 years, that’s what I try to do, working for the future. My contract is ending next June, but we will see at the end of the year if we can sit together and discuss about the future.

“But for the moment it is not a problem for me or for my staff.

“We give the best all the time, we try to have a good understanding with our officials, not only the technical staff, but also the administrative staff.”

“No distraction because my contract will finish, but it’s also time to have the project for, at least, two years to go and win the next AFCON. I start now the AFCON qualifiers, but I don’t know if I will be in charge till the end,” the former Gabon coach added.

“It’s not really a problem, but our project must be made for two or three years because what we want to do in this country is also to go to the next World Cup.

“And other countries are preparing, and they have a project. The project and philosophy of football cannot stop after two qualifiers, because there are no qualifiers till next June.”

“So, for the moment, it is not a problem, but for the future, we should see if we can stay together or not,” Rohr said.