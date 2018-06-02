The Super Eagles have declared that patriotism, more than anything else, will be enough motivation for their performance at the World Cup.

Speaking Wednesday evening, at an event at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, Leicester City and Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho said there was more to the World Cup than money.

“The most important thing about the World Cup is not the money,” he started, adding, “but I must admit that the fact that the money is there and we know it is there gives us extra energy, extra motivation in the preparations.”

Defensive stalwart Kenneth Omeruo, midfielders Ogenyi Onazi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Wilfred Ndidi and forward Odion Ighalo also admitted this much in separate interviews.

On Friday morning, the contingent met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Federal Council Chambers, and his words that they should go and fight with their spirit as the whole nation is behind them, are still ringing in the players’ ears.

The team which has been whittled down to 27 by coach Gernot Rohr will clash with England in a glamour international friendly today inside the Wembley Stadium. The match is a warm up for both teams that are Russia bound.

Before their departure to London, the Eagles played out a 1-1 draw with DR Congo in Port Harcourt. The Eagles performance in that match left most critics wondering whether the team Rohr has can meet the expectations of Nigerians.

Coach Rohr himself raised the alarm after the match. Piqued by the numerous errors his wards committed. The Franco-German coach admitted his fullbacks struggled against DR Congo and that he will need to work on this problem before the World Cup. How much he has been able to work on those loopholes noticed against Congo will be seen today.