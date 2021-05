Former Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer, Ike Shorunmu, has put his weight behind Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, after he was nominated in the Dutch Eredivisie team of the season.





Shorunmo speaking in a chat with brila.net congratulated the Nigerian shot-stopper and backed him to make a big transfer to a high-profile club in Europe.

He also added that the accolade is a big plus to the Nigeria senior national team.