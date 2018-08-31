36 year old former captain and goalkeeper of the Nigerian team Vincent Enyeama has left French Ligue 1 side Lille following the mutual termination of his contract with the team.

Enyeama was injured for majority of last season although he was deemed surplus to requirements by former coach Marcelo Bielsa alongside ten other first team players.

He returned for pre season training with the team in preparation for the start of the French Ligue 1 and many thought he will see out the remaining one year of his contract at the modest French side.

However, the club released a statement earlier today confirming they have part ways with the former Nigeria number one who has been at the club for seven years.

Both parties agreed to terminate the remainder of his contract making him a free agent and initial reports has it that a couple of teams are already weighing up move for ace shot stopper.