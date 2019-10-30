<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu has lost his younger brother to the cold hands of death.

Joseph Chukwuemeka Agu aka Jacky gave up the ghost on September 24, 2019, and will be buried next Saturday, November 2 in Isiala Mbano, Imo State. He died at the age of 49.

The former Nigeria international who described his brother’s demise as painful would have to muster enough courage to perform his role as the goalkeepers’ coach of the national team when camp resumes for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic on November 13 and Lesotho on November 19.

In a related development, David Danladi Patrick, the older brother of the Eagles’ coordinator, Patrick Pascal has been buried on October 26.

According to Pascal, the late 58-year-old retired civil servant was based in Bauchi and he’s survived by two sons.