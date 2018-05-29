South Africa-based goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi may be a shock omission from the World Cup as officials informed that coach Gernot Rohr will announce the players he will drop from his 30-man provisional squad.

Plateau United goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye has shone in training and there are now strong indications, he will be considered ahead of Akpeyi, who at a time was the country’s No.2.

The former Warri Wolves goalkeeper was also a cover for Emmanuel Daniel at the 2016 Rio Olympics where Nigeria won bronze.

Rohr will announce the players who will not fly out with the squad to England.

NPFL leading scorer Junior Lokosa had a decent debut against DR Congo, but he will be one of the players to be dropped.

Other players likely to get the chop are Ola Aina, Uche Agbo, Stephen Eze and Chidozie Awaziem.