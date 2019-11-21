Daniel Akpeyi was back in training on Thursday with Kaizer Chiefs after he returned from international duty with Nigeria.

Daniel Akpeyi was back in training on Thursday with Kaizer Chiefs after he returned from international duty with Nigeria.

Akpeyi, 33, will however miss this weekend’s Telkom Cup semi-final against Maritzburg.

He was pictured alongside Chiefs’ Legend Itumeleng Khune and Bruce Bvuma, as the three goalkeepers enjoyed the day out in the sun.

The club held a rare open training session after coach Ernst Middendorp has his charges undergo a strengthening session in the gym on Thursday morning, per Chad Klate (kickoff).

On Sunday, Chiefs will host Maritzburg United at Mbombela Stadium for a place in the final of the Telkom Cup.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories