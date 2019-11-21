<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Daniel Akpeyi was back in training on Thursday with Kaizer Chiefs after he returned from international duty with Nigeria.

Akpeyi, 33, will however miss this weekend’s Telkom Cup semi-final against Maritzburg.

He was pictured alongside Chiefs’ Legend Itumeleng Khune and Bruce Bvuma, as the three goalkeepers enjoyed the day out in the sun.

The club held a rare open training session after coach Ernst Middendorp has his charges undergo a strengthening session in the gym on Thursday morning, per Chad Klate (kickoff).

The Coach and the Glamour Boys are ready for Sunday's Telkom Knockout clash against Maritzburg United at Mbombela Stadium. Kick-off is at 3pm. Tickets are still available at Ticketpro, Edgar, CNA and Jet outlets.#TKO2019 #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/cbf5XPv6JE — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 21, 2019

On Sunday, Chiefs will host Maritzburg United at Mbombela Stadium for a place in the final of the Telkom Cup.