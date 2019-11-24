<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, says his confidence between the sticks should not be questioned by anyone due to his calmness.

The Kaizer Chiefs shot stopper has been largely criticised for his lack of confidence in goal and his inability to control his area which has ended up costing his team on several occasions.

The 2019/20 season in the South African top league has been a different one for the former Warri Wolves goal tender as he has been instrumental for the Amakhosi posing impressive performances and winning Man of The Match awards.

Replying his critics, Akpeyi says people should not consider his calmness for lack of confidence.

“Don’t be fooled, being loud or arrogant is not the definition of confidence; though it can be the way of others trying to express themselves, but don’t under estimate the power behind a quiet man for we operate by different set of rules,” he wrote on Instagram.

Akpeyi will miss Chief’s Telkom Knockout semi-final clash against Maritzburg United on Sunday (today).