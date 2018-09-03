Jamilu Collins has dispelled fears that injury could deny him a Super Eagles debut in Seychelles, saying he rather is focused on the AFCON qualifier on Saturday.

The 24-year-old leftback was hauled off by his German club SC Paderborn after 84 minutes against Bochum at the weekend with rumours that he may have suffered an injury.

But the defender simply said his focus is on Saturday’s match in Seychelles.

“I’m focused coming from my club – to go to Seychelles and win,” he declared.

“We hope to play good football and win the match.”

Collins is one of four uncapped players called up for the AFCON qualifier.

He has previously trained with the Flying Eagles but he did not make the final squad to the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup in Turkey.