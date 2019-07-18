<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo ends the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in frustration after picking up a hamstring during the third place match against Tunisia despite scoring the winning goal.

The 30-year-old, who currently plays for Chinese Super League (CSL) side, Shanghai Shenhua scored his fifth goal inside the beautiful Cairo international stadium to help Nigeria pick the Bronze medal.

However, the former Watford striker did not complete the first half as he picked up what looked like a hamstring injury and immediately signalled to the bench to be substituted and was replaced by Victor Osimhen.

Ighalo opened scoring for Nigeria after three minutes and showed a strong desire to finish the tournament as topscorer but the unfortunate injury will now see him wait to see if he will get the gong after the Senegal versus Algeria final on Friday.

Ighalo left the pitch in frustration but might still end up with the topscorer’s gong after Friday’s final. Ighalo’s closest rivals still in the competition are Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Liverpool’s Saido Mane with three goals each.

Interestingly, Ighalo finished topscorer during the 2019 AFCON qualifiers and will be delighted to be crowned the ‘king of goal’ at Africa’s biggest football fiesta.