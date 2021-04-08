



Nigeria’s sports fraternity has been hit with another demise as the death has been announced of the Jessy Onyekuru, mother of one of Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ players, Henry Chukwuemeka Onyekuru, which unfortunate occurrence took place recently.

The Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray SK, where the Nigerian winger features in his third loan stint with the Istanbul club from his parent club Monaco, was the first to break the news on Wednesday via their official social media accounts.

In the Twitter message, the club (@GalatasaraySK) shared the news and their condolences, in English and Turkish: “We have learnt with great sadness that our footballer, Henry Onyekuru’s precious mother, Jessy Onyekuru is dead”.

“We share the pain of Henry Onyekuru and his family, and extend our condolences.”

At home, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) commiserated with the player while praying for the eternal tranquility of his mother’s soul, through the federation’s official Twitter handle (@thenff): “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of @NGSuperEagles forward, @henryconyekuru, following the sad passing of his dear mother. May her soul Rest In Peace.”





Details of the cause of her passing have not been revealed and the age of the late Mrs Onyekuru, as at the time of her passing was also not provided at the moment.

The 23-year-old winger was on duty for the Super Eagles recently in the final pair of Group L matches of the TOTAL African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying series against the Squirrels of Benin Republic and the Crocodiles of Lesotho, where he showed why he is highly regarded in Turkey.

Onyekuru becomes the second member of the senior men’s national football team squad to lose his mother this year.

Recall that another Super Eagles’ player, John Ogu, lost his mother Mrs Obiageli Ogu (Nee Eboh) in January at the age of 58. The family recently released details of her interment arrangements which reveal that she will be laid to rest in ceremonies holding between April 7 and 8 in Anambra State.