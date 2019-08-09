<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi have broken two transfer record after signing for Premier League rival from Arsenal on a five-year deal until the end of June 2024.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international becomes Toffess seventh and final signing of the summer transfer window following the additions of goalkeeper Jonas Lössl, right-back Djibril Sidibe, midfielders Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and striker Moise Kean.

Iwobi as becoming Nigeria’s most expensive player after his £35 million switches from Emirate Stadium to Goodison Park also Arsenal most costliest selling star in the club history with add on would see deal reach £40 million.

The Lagos-born who has 36 caps and helped his country to the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals this summer, came through Arsenal’s academy before making his first-team debut for the Londoners in October 2015 at the age of 19.

Iwobi came through the ranks at the Gunners, scoring 15 goals in 149 games and now he will begin a new chapter of his career at Everton, as the Toffees target improvement on last season’s eighth-place finish.