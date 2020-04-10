<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru has blasted his former coach at Anderlecht, Hein Vanhaezebrouck, over 2018 FIFA World Cup miss after recovering from injury on time before the tournament in Russia.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international still bitter and disappointed as he poured out his frustration on Vanhaezebrouck following his failure to include 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Bronze medalist in the squad in the latter part of the campaign following his recovery from injury.

Onyekuru said leaving him out unused was responsible for him missing the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Galatasaray star told The Athletic: “Anderlecht wanted me to have surgery but Everton refused and asked me to come back to England. I checked and one of the specialists told me that I could just undergo rehabilitation and that I would be better in a few months. I returned to Belgium to play, but the Nigerian coach had to call Anderlecht to ask them to allow me to play for only 15 minutes so that they could confirm that I was fit to play (for the World Cup 2018, note),”





“The coach was crazy. When we lost, it was our fault and when we won, he said it was thanks to him. I scored goals but he said I sucked and stuff like that.”

Onyekuru said the Belgian Jupiler giant cost him his chance to be part of Gernot Rohr squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia when they refused to play him again after he had recovered from the injury.

“Anderlecht was angry and also because my contract gave me the right to decide if I stayed or not (in Anderlecht, note). The new president was furious and said: who paid for this contract? They wanted me to stay another year, but I refused because of what they did to prevent me from going to the World Cup, “he added.

Onyekuru netted 10 goals in 28 appearances for Anderlecht on loan from Everton.