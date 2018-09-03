Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi is the second player who will miss Saturday’s AFCON qualifier against Seychelles after reports that Torino defender Ola Aina is out due to injury, officials said.

Iwobi has been ill and was therefore not listed for his club’s last game in the Premier League.

“Iwobi is out. Coach Rohr has already conveyed this information to his staff,” a top team official said.

Ola Aina suffered a muscle problem during a Serie A game against SPAL.

How long he will be sidelined is expected to be ascertained after a scan by his Italian club.

Officials said they will not rule out more withdrawals.

But it is still unknown whether some of the players on standby will be called up to replace the absentees.