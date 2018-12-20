The Super Eagles of Nigeria and Pharaohs of Egypt will do battle in a friendly encounter on March 26, 2019.

The venue for the high profile game is however yer to be named.

The encounter will come up three days after Nigeria’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Seychelles.

The Egyptian Football Federation confirmed the friendly match on their official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“The Egyptian Football Federation (EFA) has received approval from Nigeria for a friendly match between the two countries in Nigeria on March 26 during the international window, which will also see the last national team qualifiers against Niger in Niamey between March 22-24.

The Super Eagles booked their place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations following a 1-1 draw against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in November.

The Pharaohs defeated the Super Eagles 1-0 the last time both teams met in a friendly match in March 2016.

The Egyptians have also secured a place in Africa’s showpiece event.

Egypt and South Africa have submitted bid to host the competition after CAF stripped Cameroon of the hosting rights.