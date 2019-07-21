<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will receive a $2m (N715m) reward from Confederation of African Football, CAF, for their third place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations that ended on Friday, July 19 in Cairo, Egypt.

Winners, Desert Foxes of Algeria, will receive $4.5m while Teranga Lions of Senegal who emerged first runners-up, will collect $2.5m.

CAF unveiled all the participating teams’ earnings at the tournament with hosts, Pharaohs, who were eliminated in the second round, consoling themselves with $670, 000

Angola and Kenya and other teams who finished third in their groups will pocket $620, 000 each while those who reached the Round of 16 will earn $670,000 each. Those in this category, according to CAF include Cameroon, DR Congo, Benin Republic, Egypt, Guinea, Mali, Uganda and Ghana.

Quarterfinalists, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, South Africa and Benin, CAF said, will receive $800, 000 each with semi finalists, Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia pocketing $2m each.