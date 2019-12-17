<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles duo Victor Osimhen and Henry Onyekuru set for Coupe de la Ligue debut when Lille face AS Monaco in a Round of 16 clash at the Loius Stadium on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old Nigeria international has scored 11 goals in 22 games across all competitions for Les Dogues, while Onyekuru is expected to feature for the Red and Whites has been surplus to requirement since joining former Ligue 1 Champions with only four appearances so far.

Lille head into the game in buoyant mood following last Friday’s 2-1 home win against Montpellier, AS Monaco held Angers to a goalless draw at Stade Raymond Kopa on Saturday.

A win in the game for either Osimhen or Onyekuru will proceed to the quarter-final stage of the competition.

The two sides are also scheduled to face each other in a French Ligue 1 encounter at the same venue on Saturday.