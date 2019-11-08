<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles duo Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem will be looking forward to impress new Leganes manager, Javier Aguirre, who will be in dugout against Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena tonight.

The players have endured a difficult season with the Los Pepineros who are last on the 20-man league standings with five points unlike Sociedad who occupy the third position.

After inheriting a side that has managed just one win in their last six outings, Aguirre is focused on putting smiles on the faces of the fans ahead of tonight’s clash. Tonight’s fixture is the first La Liga game of the 13th round. The Mexican took charge of the side this week following the departure of Mauricio Pelligrino.

Sadly history does not favour Leganes who have only won one of the six encounters between both sides while Sociedad has won two and drawn one.