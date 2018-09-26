General secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mohammed Sanusi, has disclosed they have informed CAF they wish for a change of date for an AFCON 2019 qualifier against Libya.

The match has been fixed for Friday, October 12, in Nigeria with the reverse tie in Tunisia a few days later.

“As the home team, we want the game to be played on Saturday, October 13 and we have communicated this to CAF,” Sanusi disclosed.

Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye has also hinted the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo looks set to host the Libya match ahead of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.

Hitherto there were concerns over the state of the pitch at the Uyo stadium after it was damaged following a recent political rally there.

However, recent reports said the pitch has now been restored to standard.