Super Eagles defied a rain-swept Wembley to train ahead of tomorrow’s friendly against England with recovering Leicester City ace Wilfred Ndidi joining full training for the first time.

The Eagles take on The Three Lions of England with the hope of becoming the first African team to beat them.

The two teams have met twice, England won their first clash 1-0 at Wembley in 1994, before they played out a scoreless draw at the 2002 World Cup.

Both teams are using tomorrow’s game to prepare for the World Cup in Russia.

Eagles coach Genort Rohr has said he hopes to play top stars Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Odion Ighalo, who were all not involved in a 1-1 draw at home with DR Congo last week.

He will announce his final 23-man squad for Russia 2018 after this England game.

Kick-off tomorrow is 5.15pm.