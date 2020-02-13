<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles defenders Ifeanyi Udeze and Geoffrey Oboabona has congratulated their former teammate and skipper Joseph Yobo on his recent appointment as the Eagles Assistant Coach.

Yobo who was former Super Eagles captain was announced as the new assistant to technical adviser Gernot Rohr on Wednesday by the Nigeria Football Federation.

Yobo will replace Imama Amapakabo who couldn’t get a new deal from the Federation after disappointing tenure in charge of the national U-23 team and home base Super Eagles.

Oboabona who played along side Yobo in 2013 African Cup of Nations winning team and the 2014 FIFA senior world cup in Brazil took to his social media handle to congratulate his former captain.





We're doing it the Chelsea & Arsenal way. 👍👍. Congrats skippo of life @jyobo234, I wish you all the very best. Go and succeed ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/xjpUgRpeXh — Godfrey Oboabona (MON) (@oboabona) February 12, 2020

Udeze while speaking on radio congratulated Yobo who appears to be his close ally haven played together in the National team set up since 1999.