Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has extended his contract with Italian outfit, Udinese, which will see him play until 2023.
The Nigeria international signed the deal on Wednesday.
Troost-Ekong took to his Twitter page to express how thrilled he was to extend the deal and has vowed to keep working hard to improve his game.
The 26-year-old linked up with the Bianconeri last summer from Turkish outfit, Bursaspor, penning a four-year contract.
The centre-back made 35 Serie A appearances for Udinese last season and was booked 4 times, helping the club to a respectable 12th position.
The defender who was born in the Netherlands to a Nigerian father, and Dutch mother, has made nine league appearances for the club this season.