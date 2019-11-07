<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has extended his contract with Italian outfit, Udinese, which will see him play until 2023.

The Nigeria international signed the deal on Wednesday.

Troost-Ekong took to his Twitter page to express how thrilled he was to extend the deal and has vowed to keep working hard to improve his game.

The 26-year-old linked up with the Bianconeri last summer from Turkish outfit, Bursaspor, penning a four-year contract.

The centre-back made 35 Serie A appearances for Udinese last season and was booked 4 times, helping the club to a respectable 12th position.

The defender who was born in the Netherlands to a Nigerian father, and Dutch mother, has made nine league appearances for the club this season.