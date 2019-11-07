Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong flanked by Udinese management representatives

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has extended his contract with Italian outfit, Udinese, which will see him play until 2023.

The Nigeria international signed the deal on Wednesday.

Troost-Ekong took to his Twitter page to express how thrilled he was to extend the deal and has vowed to keep working hard to improve his game.

The 26-year-old linked up with the Bianconeri last summer from Turkish outfit, Bursaspor, penning a four-year contract.

The centre-back made 35 Serie A appearances for Udinese last season and was booked 4 times, helping the club to a respectable 12th position.

The defender who was born in the Netherlands to a Nigerian father, and Dutch mother, has made nine league appearances for the club this season.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories