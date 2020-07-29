



Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has officially started work as a Rangers player after training with his new teammates on Tuesday.

The Nigeria international joined the Scottish Premiership side on a one-year contract with an option for a further year after leaving Championship side Wigan Athletic at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The 32-year-old swiftly moved into action by training with the team at the Rangers training centre.





He will add further competition in the centre of defence, following the injury to Niko Katic.

Balogun made eleven appearances for Wigan Athletic in the just concluded Championship season.

The defender can name Werder Bremen and Mainz among the clubs he featured for in Germany before he switched to Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018.