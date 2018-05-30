Bulgaria-based defender Stephen Eze has expressed his disappointment after being dropped from the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Eze, who was a member of the home-based Eagles squad that got to the final of the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco early this year, was among four players dropped by Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr on Wednesday from the initial 30 invited for camping.

The three other players also dropped are Kano Pillars striker and Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) top scorer Junior Lokosa, Plateau United’s Dele Ajiboye and Standard Liege defender Uche Agbo.

“Sadly, my journey to World Cup ends here. I am disappointed to not make the final squad, but I want to thank our coach and management for the opportunity!,” He tweeted moments news broke that he had been dropped.

“I wish my team the best and hope to join in celebrations when they bring the trophy home! Go Nigeria!”

The Super Eagles players and officials are scheduled to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) Wednesday morning before they fly to London aboard a chartered aircraft for another pre-World Cup friendly against England’s Three Lions at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

After their game with England, the team will depart for Bad Tatzmannsdorf, a town in Austria, where they will spend eight days at the Avita Resort before flying to Russia.

They will play a final pre-World Cup friendly against the Czech Republic at the Rudolf Tonn Stadium on 6 June.​